The 2024 season leaves a handful of titles to remember, in addition to the return of Francis Ford Coppola, a new work by Clint Eastwood and the emergence of Karla Sofía Gascón
How long is a year? What’s more, what is a year? Time is flexible, malleable and infinite when the projector is turned on. And when it turns off? The film year does not actually begin in January; He does it in March, when the Oscars (and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#year #cinema #season #Spaniards #triumphed #European #festivals
Leave a Reply