The European Copernicus Observatory announced on Wednesday that the year 2023 will be the “hottest” in recorded history, after last November was “exceptional” as it became the sixth month in a row to break heat records.

Samantha Burgess, deputy head of the climate department at the observatory, said: “The year 2023 now includes six months and two record seasons. This exceptional month of November includes, in particular, two days in which temperatures were two degrees Celsius higher than in the era before the industrial revolution, which means that 2023 “It is the hottest year ever in recorded history.”