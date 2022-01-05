The year 2022 Today’s international special supplement World 2022 describes the consequences of the pandemic – HS subscribers can read the supplement free of charge

HS subscribers will be able to read digitally the more than 100 – page magazine produced by The Economist, which predicts how the world ‘s crown pandemic will change, what will happen in the US – China competition, and what innovations will be introduced in 2022.

HS subscribers can read the entire magazine digitally free of charge from here. As you scroll down the page, the World 2022 view magazine is first found in Specialty Magazines.

In addition, HS will publish individual samples of World 2022 during January in HS.com and a print magazine.

World 2022 forecasts and analyzes next year’s big news events, megatrends and innovations. This year’s appendix looks specifically at what the new normal will be like when the world moves into a corona pandemic. The appendix also analyzes, among other things, U.S. and Chinese competition, the U.S. congressional elections in the fall of 2022, and the future of democracy.

The What’s Next section discusses new technologies such as 3D printer houses, hydrogen planes, and personalized diets.

In addition to The Economist’s editors, this year’s views and predictions will be presented by a philosopher and a researcher, among others. Francis Fukuyama, historian Ramachandra Guha, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Mayor of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum, Minister of Digital Affairs of Taiwan Audrey Tang and many others. The author columns from Finland Juha Itkonen.

The Economist a special appendix predicting next year will now appear for the 36th time. It is printed in one million copies and appears in 90 countries in at least 24 languages. In Finland, the appendix will be published by the Swedish InPress, which has also translated the appendix and produced a section on Finland in 2022.

The World 2022 Print Supplement will also be available from Lehtipiste from January 7th.