Due to Corona virus in the year 2020, many Bollywood films were not released in theaters. These days, fans are watching their favorite star’s movies on the OTT platform. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has done three films every year, appeared in a single film this year. Recently, Akshay Kumar was seen in his comedy horror film ‘Laxmi’. In the year 2020, only one film of Akshay Kumar was released.

A good news has come for the fans of Akshay Kumar. Yes, Akshay Kumar will be seen in 8 films, not one, two, or three in 2021 next year. Akshay Kumar’s film Suryavanshi will be released in 2021 next year. The film will feature Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. After this, on the occasion of ‘Valentine’s Day’, Akshay’s film ‘Atrangi Ray’ is also expected to be released. Her opposite Sara Ali Khan is in this film. Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bell Bottom’ will be released on 2 April 2021. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in the lead role in the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Farhad Samji is directing this film. The film will feature actress Kriti Sanon in the lead role. According to media reports, the film will be released on January 22, 2021. The film, titled ‘Raksha Bandhan’, is being directed by Anand L. Rai. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in this film. The film will be released in theaters on November 5.

According to media reports, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in the third part of the film Hera-Pheri. It is being told that this film of Akshay will also be released in the year 2021. The film ‘Prithviraj’, made under the Yash Raj banner, will be released on the occasion of Diwali. The film is set to release in 2021. Akshay Kumar sought permission to shoot his upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’ in some parts of Uttar Pradesh. The shooting of this film will begin in the year 2021.