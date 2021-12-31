A.At the beginning of this year, the President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, stepped in front of the cameras. The second wave of the pandemic had just peaked, numbers were slowly falling, and the first people were vaccinated. Wieler started the press conference with the words: “Welcome to the new year, I too wish you a happy new year. And by the end of this year we will have controlled the pandemic, ladies and gentlemen. “

The end of the year has come, but the pandemic is not under control. Worse, there is a risk of a fifth wave before the previous one has subsided. The fourth wave hit the country hard in autumn, with more people infected with the virus every day than ever before. Intensive care beds are still in short supply in some places, seriously ill patients have to be moved, and doctors talk openly about triage.

What happened? Did the wave come with a force that was simply unpredictable? In any case, the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder said in a government address to the state parliament: “Many had feared that a fourth wave was imminent – including myself. But a lot of people didn’t see the dynamism and the speed – not even me. ”So you couldn’t see what was in store for us in autumn?

Sixty percent wasn’t enough

No one can predict the future, and it is easier in hindsight to connect the dots than to see them beforehand. But already in summer some things were known that were important for autumn. For example, modeling from the Robert Koch Institute. In mid-July, almost 60 percent of Germans were officially vaccinated – and the numbers began to stagnate. In surveys, over eighty percent – across all age groups – said they wanted to be vaccinated. But a large part still didn’t. It was clear to Wieler that sixty percent would not be enough to get through the autumn safely. Also because at around the same time the much more contagious Delta variant had replaced the Alpha variant after only three months. So Wieler appeared with Angela Merkel at the Robert Koch Institute, and the Chancellor gave an urgent warning: With this new variant, a vaccination rate of 85 percent in the group of 12 to 59 year olds and 90 percent in the group of those over 60 is required -Year-olds. “Otherwise we will get very high case numbers again.”

Wieler was confident that it could be done. When asked, he spoke out against compulsory vaccination and trusted that those who were not vaccine skeptics could be moved by offers that were close to the people. At the same time, his institute developed a guideline that was published on July 22nd: “Preparing for Autumn / Winter 2021/22”. In it, the institute drafted scenarios for the event that 75, 85 or 95 percent of 12- to 59-year-olds were vaccinated in the fall. The scenarios looked at intensive care unit occupancy, incidence, and hospital admissions. There was always “a slow increase into October, followed by an acceleration of the increase”. The lower the vaccination rate, the steeper the curve. With a 75 percent vaccinated population, the model calculated around 4500 corona patients in the intensive care unit and an incidence of 400 in December. That is pretty close to what is actually happening at the moment.