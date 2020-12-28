Like every year, this year is also going to end. But what this year showed to the world, no one had ever imagined the difficulties and sufferings that people had to face. In the year 2020, millions of people have lost their lives due to the epidemic. At the same time, the entertainment world was not untouched by these troubles and sorrows. In 2020, many big personalities of the film world have said goodbye to this world.

Nimmi

Bollywood’s famous actress Nimmi also said goodbye to the world this year. He breathed his last on 26 March at the age of 88. Nimmi had been ailing for a long time and died during treatment at Sarala Nursing Home in Mumbai.

Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan, who has become a favorite of millions of fans through his brilliant work in Bollywood and Hollywood, also left the world this year. Irfan died on 29 April in a hospital in Mumbai. Irfan Khan finally breathed his last at the age of 54 after nearly a year and a half struggle with the disease. Irfan had been battling cancer for a long time.

Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was active in films till his last time. He returned home after cancer treatment and then died on 30 April. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after his condition deteriorated. Where at the age of 67, he said goodbye to this world.

Wajid Khan

Famous composer Sajid-Wajid’s favorite pair also broke up this year. Wajid Khan left the world on 1 June. Wajid Khan was struggling with kidney diseases. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai when the condition deteriorated after a kidney transplant. Where he died while battling illness.

Basu Chatterjee

Legendary filmmaker and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee also left the world this year. Basu Chatterjee died in Mumbai on 4 June. Basu was one of the stalwarts of Indian cinema, directing films like Chhoti Baat, Rajinigandha, Baat Baat, A Stopped Decision and Jasmine’s Wedding.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was also suffering from depression, also became a victim of untoward this year. On 14 June, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home. Sushant’s body was found hanging on the noose. Sushant’s departure thus shocked the fans as well as the industry.

Saroj Khan

In the same year, choreographer Saroj Khan also got distanced from the world. Saroj died on 3 July due to cardiac arrest.

Jagdeep

Jagdeep, also known as the comedy legend of Indian cinema, also left the world this year. At the age of 81, Jagdeep alias Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri breathed his last in July.

Sameer Sharma

TV actor Sameer Sharma committed suicide in the month of August. Sameer Sharma played an important role in many serials. At the age of 44, he hanged himself in his Malad West house.

SP Balasubramanian

The famous singer SP Balasubramaniam, who gave Bollywood many great songs, died on 25 September. SP Balasubramaniam died at the age of 74 due to corona.

Divya Bhatnagar

TV actress Divya Bhatnagar fell victim to Corona. He died on 7 December at the SRV Hospital in Goregaon.

