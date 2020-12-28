The year 2020 was not only in the limelight due to many big events, but this year there was some controversy. Especially in the film industry, controversies came out one after another. Film stars continued to make headlines due to the demise of many stars, then the drug connection and then the social war on social media. Now that this year is going to end, let’s take a look at such celebrities who were in controversies this year due to their boyfriends.

Riya Chakraborty

Riya Chakraborty’s name was the most in the headlines in the film world this year. Riya suddenly came into the limelight after the death of Riya’s boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, people were showing sympathy with Riya, but suddenly the allegations against Sushant’s family turned the atmosphere completely against him. After that, not only did she come on the target of users on social media, but after the FIR was lodged against her, she went into constant trouble. Riya was also behind bars in jail for a long time because of the drugs connection.

Poonam Pandey

Poonan Pandey is one of those celebrities who, for some reason or the other, is constantly in controversies and remains in the headlines. This year Poonam Pandey was surrounded by controversies regarding her love affair and then marriage. Poonam Pandey married her boyfriend Sam Bombay this year. After marriage, both went on honeymoon. On returning from the honeymoon, Poonam accused her husband Sam of assault and exploitation. Sam was also arrested for this. However, the two later reached an agreement.

Sana khan

Sana Khan, who became famous with the actress and Big Boss, has recently announced to walk on the path of religion by leaving the film world. Although Sana has now settled in her home by marrying a maulvi, but this year she has been in the news about her previous boyfriend. Sana Khan had made serious allegations of cheating on her ex boyfriend Melvin Lewis. After this, Sana broke up with Melvin. Even after this, there was a round of accusation between the two on social media. Sana alleged that Melvin was in a relationship with someone and cheating on him despite being in a relationship with him.

Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh was still working without any controversy in her career. But the year 2020 also brought a big controversy for them. Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiya’s name also came to light amidst the drugs connection of Bollywood. The NCB arrested both after the cannabis was recovered from both the houses. However, both were later granted bail.

Rashmi Desai

In the year 2020, Rashmi Desai was also in a lot of controversies. Rashmi Desai’s relationship with Arhan Khan ended at a very bad turn. After a disclosure in Big Boss’s house, there was a rift in their relationship, after which this relationship ended. Salman Khan told Rashmi during the show that the truth of Arhaan being married and father of the child. After which Rashmi ended the relationship by calling Arhan a fraud.

Shweta Tiwari

The dispute between Shweta Tiwari and her husband was also in the news this year. Although Shweta did not give a specific response to her marriage, Abhinav Kohli made many serious allegations against her. Abhinav had publicly launched several attacks against Shweta and her daughter Palak Tiwari.

