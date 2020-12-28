The year 2020 not only brought great difficulties for the people, but this year fierce controversies also came to light. Many black truths and big controversies behind the golden curtain of the film world also came to the fore this year. The end of the year has come, so let’s have a look at the controversies of this year which not only made headlines but also remained the cause of the stir.

Sushant Singh Rajput died

In the month of June this year, the body of actor Sushant Singh was found hanging in his house by hanging. Not only did many rumors spread about Sushant’s death, but many celebrities also faced serious allegations. In the initial investigation, Sushant’s death was described as a suicide. When the case caught fire, the CBI was entrusted with the investigation. After all, the AIIMS medical board also told the reason behind the suicide of Sushant Singh. A case was also filed on behalf of Sushant’s family against his alleged girlfriend Riya Chakraborty. He was also accused of inciting Sushant to suicide.

Bollywood’s Drug Connection

After the drug connection surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the CBI and NCB expanded the scope of their investigation and many big personalities were seen coming in the grip of investigation. NCB has questioned many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal. Riya and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty’s drug connection connected to so many people that the whole industry was questioned.

Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena dispute

Kangana Ranaut has also been in a lot of controversies and headlines this year. Due to the deadlock from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena, he made a strong statement. At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also lashed out at Kangana. During this time, BMC also dropped Kangna’s office, saying it was illegal construction. Actually, Kangana had also made a lot of allegations against many big film personalities from the government on the Sushant case.

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh

Kangana Ranaut had a controversial tweet regarding the farmers movement, after which she came under the target of Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh. There was a fierce debate between the two on Twitter. Kangana had also made vulgar comments several times in the long Twitter war. At the same time, Diljit had also responded to Kangana in an equally sharp tongue.

Kanika Kapoor’s Corona Controversy

Singer Kanika Kapoor returned from abroad early in the Corona transition and attended a party in Lucknow in violation of all guidelines. After this, Kanika Kovid came out positive. After which he was very angry on social media. He had to face a lot of anger about this.

Jaya Bachchan and Ravi Kishan clash

The controversy between the drug connection of Bollywood had reached the Parliament. Ravi Kishan, while praising NCB, gave a sharp statement on the industry. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan supported the industry and took Ravi Kishan in a gesture. This dispute was also hotly contested.

