In Senegal they are called yayes daara, what in language wolof It means the mothers of the Koranic schools, although they are women who do not have any type of religious function. The daaras are small educational institutions where hundreds of thousands of children study the Koran in Senegal. In these centers the little ones live overcrowded, without minimum hygiene conditions and in the midst of great poverty, which forces them to beg. These children, called talibesfind great support in the yayes daara, a special counterpoint within the morass of helplessness in which they find themselves.

In the large cities of Senegal, people with few economic possibilities live in the family home, where an average of 10 people usually live. This house is usually run by a middle-aged woman who is the one who organizes all the operations and manages the resources. They are usually called by the name taken from French mere (mother) and it is these women who take care of a child tallibé or several. The little one still lives in the daara with his marabou or religious tutor and about twenty talibesbut the yaye daara he ends up committing himself to the boy who is begging down the street and has knocked on his door more than once. The little one will have his daily portion of food guaranteed and the woman will find clothes for him and arrange for him to be cared for when he is sick. Spontaneously, this phenomenon has proliferated in all the big cities and practically the 250 children that we receive in our day care center talibes The Children’s Kingdom, project of the association Children of the Tinhave their yaye daara.

Our educator, Pape Diop, reminds me that in his childhood he had to share what little they had with five other little ones, since his mother acted as yaye daara. When we started our center five years ago, we had a boy of about 12 who suffered from severe headaches. A woman appeared at the office door and was talking to the monitors of our project in wolof, which I then did not understand at all. A few minutes later, the woman, accompanied by her biological son, was sitting in the office crying inconsolably. she was the yaye daara of the convalescent child, devastated by the ailments that afflicted the child.

While other peoples flaunt war victories or other epic feats to extol their national ego, the Senegalese people pride themselves on being the country of terangaWolof word meaning “hospitality”

ibrahima, ancient tallibé and today a monitor at the children’s shelter, he is still in contact with Aby, his yaye daara. He visits her every Sunday and the woman is a reference for him and the other boys he also took care of when they arrived in Dakar when they were still very young, from their hometowns in the interior of Senegal.

In the houses of the yaye daara boys they not only find food, clothing or health care, but also a place to have fun. In Senegal, the passion for soccer is shared with that of traditional wrestling, an event that must be followed by the vast majority of citizens. When we ask the beneficiaries of our project where they will see the competition, the majority answer that at their home yaye daara. With these examples, I intend to illustrate that these women do not do a punctual act of charity. In this phenomenon so widespread today in the big cities of Senegal, the yaye daara creates a bond with the child for practical care, but also for emotional ones, reaching a relationship with filial overtones.

While other peoples flaunt war victories or other epic feats to extol their national identity, the Senegalese people pride themselves on being the country of teranga, word wolof which we would translate as “hospitality”. The Senegalese anthropologist and historian Abdourahmane Seck defines it as “the attempt to build a political bond that surpasses us, that is stronger than us”. “Every man on this planet has the obligation to answer for me and I answer for each man, regardless of the place he occupies in the world. This means that there is a universal guarantee of social security in civilization; everything starts there. From the time he gets up to the time he goes to bed, each man must answer for all the others and all the others must answer for him”, explains Seck.

In this sense that Seck points out, I think the response of the yaye daara Towards his sisterthe biological mother of tallibé. I think it is time to make a public recognition and for researchers and social activists to start working with this social phenomenon that could be very interesting to extrapolate to many social and political experiences.

Amador Vazquez Martin He is an educator, responsible for the El Reino de los Niños project.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.