The YARUS social network will suspend work from June 30, the company is looking for new investors

The YARUS social network will suspend work from June 30, as it is looking for new investors, this is stated on website companies.

It is noted that the decision was made after a thorough analysis of the situation. The servers will stop working on June 30 at 15:00 Moscow time.

“Due to the unstable political situation, support for the project has been suspended at the moment. We are in search of new investors,” the message says.

Representatives of the social network promised to pay the bonuses set for input, as well as end relations with partners on a positive note. ЯRUS was launched in 2020. It currently has 12 million users.

In March 2022, a representative of the developer of the Russian social network YaRUS said that the application is developing services that replace YouTube, Tik-Tok, Twitter and Instagram in one application. At that point, the platform had over two million registered users.