Everything turns to fleas on a skinny dog. In the middle of the plague of casualties that Real Valladolid is having again, caused largely by the coronavirus outbreak, in training this Saturday they have emerged two new doubts and one has been confirmed: those of El Yamiq, San Emeterio and Weissman, respectively.

The Moroccan central and the Cantabrian midfielder they have been withdrawn with “serious adductor discomfort” of the penultimate session of the week, as Sergio González explained in his press conference prior to the visit to Barcelona, ​​which invites, at the very least, to keep the unknown until the last minute for the sake of his evolution.

Meanwhile, Weissman has returned “with a very strong blow” and, although the coach will be “waiting” for how the Israeli may find himself, “a priori it will be difficult to be”, after not even going out for a run in training today. In this way, his absence would add one up front, the only one that seemed to escape the current problem.

Counting with Roberto, Luis Pérez, Joaquín, Míchel and Kike Pérez, casualties due to COVID, with the injured Kiko Olivas, Carnero and Jota and the sanctioned Orellana, added these three, Sergio could have up to twelve absences, which will make him quote a footballer from Promises. On the opposite side are the returns of Hervías and Marcos André, which will enter the call, although they are not yet to start.