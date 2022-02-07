For motorcycling enthusiasts they could be the most popular birthday wishes ever. For others, a simple (and perhaps useless) display of ECU reprogramming capabilities. Hearing a song “singing” from a motorcycle is not an everyday thing, especially when it comes to a Yamaha R6, accustomed as we are to seeing it dart and bend between the curves. Yet there are those who have shown that the Tre Diapason model is not only capable of performance but also has singing skills thanks to its engine.

This is the ECU programming specialist, aRacer SpeedTek, a Taiwanese technician who has posted several videos online in which he shows his skills by literally making the bike sing. The computer has publicly displayed his work on several occasions, with the audience immortalizing the performance. On YouTube there are several videos in which you can see and above all hear the YZF-R6 that perfectly intones the well-known song “happy birthday.” All this was made possible by a special mapping of the control unit that reproduces the notes of the song by adjusting the engine revolutions.

The various videos uploaded nearly two years ago have already garnered millions of views around the world, with fans split between amazement and contempt. In fact, what aRacer SpeedTek has done is not an absolute novelty, with some manufacturers having carried out similar initiatives in the past. He did it for example Honda Brazil which last year celebrated National Motorcycle Day in a similar way, giving life to a celebratory song “played” by the two-wheeled range of the brand with wings, from scooters to large-displacement two-wheelers, gathered in an unusual engine orchestra.