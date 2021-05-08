The Yakuza series remains a turn-based RPG, whereas the Judgment spin-off series is where the action’s at, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has said in a new interview.

Speaking to IGN, Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa confirmed the plan for the two series:

“The Yakuza series has been transformed into a turn-based RPG. On the other hand, over the years, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has accumulated resources and know-how of making flashy and exhilarating action games that are effortless to enjoy. We decided that we should let our signature action gameplay live on through Lost Judgment. “

That sounds pretty clear cut to me. The upcoming Lost Judgment and any potential sequels will feature action combat, leaving the Yakuza series to continue with turn-based RPG combat.

This is a transition that kicked off with 2020’s Like a Dragon, the eighth main release in the Yakuza series. Like a Dragon, which revolved around new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, went for a turn-based RPG battle system instead of the action style of previous games in the series.

Sega announced Lost Judgment yesterday for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S (there’s no PC version for now), due out 24th September 2021.

The developers have leaned heavily on the fast-paced action portion of the original game. The acrobatic Crane style and lightning-fast Tiger style make their return, along with a brand new strategic Snake style.