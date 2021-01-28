While we wait for the return of a game much loved by fans to Game Pass, now as part of the second batch of video games that would be added to Microsoft’s successful catalog during this month of January, we can now welcome The Yakuza Remastered Collection on Xbox Game Pass. This very complete collection brings with it both Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 totally remastered. The celebrated Kazuma Kiryu saga can now be enjoyed on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S like never before, at 1080p and 60fps with restored content and an updated English translation.

Before continuing and showing you a brief description of each game that is included in The Yakuza Remastered Collection on Xbox Game Pass, a title that you can download through the Microsoft Store, we remind you that the 5 games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass very soon. You already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them are only accessible for one season. So, take advantage of these great games before they disappear.

Yakuza 3 Remastered on Xbox Game Pass

One year after the Kanto-Kansai war, Kazuma Kiryu and Haruka Sawamura have left the dangerous streets of Kamurocho behind and are in charge of the Morning Glory orphanage on the island of Okinawa. Despite his efforts, Kiryu’s dark past threatens to involve the orphanage in a deadly power struggle between the Tojo clan and the political world.

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Tokyo, 2010. A nighttime shooting in the red light district plunges the city into a whirlwind of wishes and public clamor. It was supposed to be a common incident in the area, until a woman appeared tormented by deep sadness. Like moths drawn to light, some denizens of the underworld present themselves one after another to Kazuma Kiryu, the legendary yakuza.

Yakuza 5 Remastered

In December 2012, Kazuma Kiryu left behind his past as a legendary yakuza and a peaceful life in Okinawa. Now he lives clandestinely in a corner of Fukuoka’s red light district, where he works as a taxi driver. And all to fulfill the “dream” of someone important. This is the story of four men and a girl who pursue their “dreams” in five major cities in Japan.