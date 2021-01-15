Since early last year Sega took the step of launching Yakuza 0 on Xbox One through Xbox Game Pass, the studio has been releasing subsequent titles of the franchise on Microsoft’s console and service, such as Yakuza Kiwami 1 and Yakuza. Kiwami 2. However, there were still deliveries to reach Microsoft consoles, but as we learned at the beginning of the month, The Yakuza Remastered Collection and Yakuza 6 hit Xbox Game Pass.

As we have commented, at the beginning of the month we learned that the remastering of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 would arrive on Xbox Game Pass, but thanks to the Microsoft official website We have also learned that these three installments will also be joined by Yakuza 6, which will allow you to enjoy Kazuma Kiryu’s adventure in full on Xbox Game Pass.

The Yakuza Remastered Collection and Yakuza 6 hit Xbox Game Pass

Upon the arrival of Yakuza Remastered Collection and Yakuza 6 to Xbox, it should be remembered that at the end of last year Yakuza: Like a Dragon also landed on the Microsoft console, which despite having a different name in the West, in Japan is known as Yakuza 7, so all the numbered installments of the series are already available on Xbox consoles.

Regarding when the arrival of both titles will take place on Xbox Game Pass, The Yakuza Remastered Collection will join Microsoft’s service on January 28, the same day that The Medium will do, the new title from the people of Bloober Team. As for Yakuza 6, the latest installment starring Kiryu will take a little longer, I put it will join Xbox Game Pass on March 25.

If you want to enjoy the Yakuza saga on Xbox, you can now start with Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 through Xbox Game Pass.