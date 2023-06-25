Bernard Arnault remained outside the port of Naples. “Too long your yacht”, the docking was not granted. According to reports from Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, the super billionaire had arrived in Mergellina with the Symphony, a 101-metre hull, but when he asked to be able to dock at the quay, he received a resounding “no” and was forced to set course somewhere else

Arnault is the second richest man in the world according to Forbes. He is the owner of Lvmh, a multinational that includes Christian Dior, Bulgari, Fendi, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot. His assets are estimated at around $220 billion. Yet, this was not enough for him to dock in Naples. “Fault” of the new regulation of the Port Authority, introduced this year.

For safety reasons, no vessel exceeding 75 meters in length can access the port of Mergellina. Arnault’s “Symphony” yacht reaches 101 meters, well beyond the limit therefore.