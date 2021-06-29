One of the areas most affected by the health crisis has undoubtedly been education. Not only because of the closure of the centers for months, but also because of the challenge it posed for the teaching community and the students, to adapt to the new ways of proceeding in order not to lose teaching hours or syllabus.

In this sense, the teaching cooperatives associated with Ucoerm demonstrated their ability to adapt and valued their firm commitment to digitization and new technologies, overcoming what might seem like an obstacle and integrating video calls and online work to their day to day.

Today Ucoerm celebrates its XXXVI Assembly with a clear objective: to continue working to make available to its associated cooperatives all the tools to increase their competitiveness and to thank the work of the teachers during the last year and a half, in a difficult context in which they have known maintain, not only the rhythm of the lessons, but also good spirits.

In addition, thanks to the teamwork of the different cooperatives, the rate of Covid-19 cases in the centers has been minimal. Thus, it has been possible to open the centers and return to the classrooms with maximum security and transfer to the students the most normality so that they can start classes again without fear, but in a responsible way.

The president of Ucoerm, Juan Antonio Pedreño, highlights the valuable work carried out by the teaching cooperatives, whose members have worked tirelessly for a course with the best guarantees: «We are fortunate to have some involved, committed partners and with a very high sense of responsibility. Our teaching cooperatives have faced the health crisis with all the tools at their disposal and looking for new ways to reach students and continue creating, learning, sharing, participating in European, national and regional projects. The adaptability of the teachers has been amazing and their way of approaching such a complicated course deserves all our admiration.

The XXXVI Assembly of Ucoerm will be attended by the general director of Educational Centers and Infrastructures, Jesús Pellicer; the general director of Educational Evaluation and Professional Training, Sergio López Barrancos; the president of the School Council, Juana Mulero; the Councilor for Employment, Commerce and Markets of the Murcia City Council, Juan Vicente Larrosa; the president of FSIE, Francisco Delgado; the secretary of Private Education of FETE-UGT, Francisco Gómez and the president of Fampace, Rafael Martínez Sánchez, as well as representatives of Bankia, Caja Mar and Sabadell Cam and of organizations such as Amusal or the Vicente Ferrer Foundation.