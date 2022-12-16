PS Murcia Friday, December 16, 2022, 16:01



The municipal space of Los Molinos del Río hosted this Friday the presentation of the XXXIV Meeting of Patiño Crews ‘Memorial Manuel Cárceles el Patiñero’, which will take place on January 15, according to sources from the City Council in a statement. During the act, the poster of the event, made by Patricia Navarro, was unveiled. This new edition of the Patiño Crews Meeting has a previous cultural week that will take place from January 12 to 14 with children’s cooking workshops and a trovera evening among different events.

The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, highlighted “the greatness of an event full of cultural aspects, since there are many and varied elements of intangible cultural heritage.” Serrano pointed out “that this year we will be able to enjoy the performances of crews from the provinces of Malaga, Albacete and Alicante, and of course also the Aledo crew, which has been participating in this meeting since 1989, as well as the Patiño crew. ». For his part, the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex, reiterated his admiration «to the town of Patiño and to the Peña ‘La Hijuela’ for having managed to project this traditional appointment with Murcian folklore outside of Murcia ».