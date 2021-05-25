Although circulation and activities are restricted in the framework of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it is expected that on Wednesday, the first business day of the new restrictions after the weekend XXL, increase the circulation in the accesses to the City and Greater Buenos Aires.

This Monday saw, especially in the Pan-American, a traffic jam of several meters and delays of up to an hour and a half by a control checkpoint of the Buenos Aires Police. Taking this data into account, it is to be expected that the operations will intensify, both in the access highways and in the internal ones of the City, so those who have authorization to circulate should leave in time and find out about what are the steps enabled.

.In accordance with the current DNU, Only those who have permits as workers of essential items can circulate, both in public transport and in private vehicles. The same applies to those who must go from one district to another.

At the same time, the national authorities warned this Monday that those who went to the Coast, for example, will have to wait for the current period to end, on Sunday, May 30, to be able to return.

Regarding the businesses and activities allowed, only essential items can serve the public. And those who are not are only allowed online sales and withdrawal at the premises.

It is expected that, because Wednesday is a business day, the movement of people increases with respect to Monday and Tuesday. And that’s why they can be more delays.

Closed entrances and controls

As arranged last week, the closures of 71 accesses to the City from Buenos Aires between Friday, May 21 at 20 and Monday, May 31 at 6 in the morning.

Thus, of the 127 accesses in the City are enabled 56. Of these, 50 are monitored by the City authorities and another 6 have federal force controls.

On Monday, for example, the Federal Police controls generated delays in the La Noria Bridge, near the Capital. And the Prefecture controlled the Pueyrredón. The City Police, meanwhile, ordered controls on the tolls of the Buenos Aires highways that also caused some waiting on the part of motorists.

As it was arranged since Saturday, the prohibition of driving between 18 and 6 in the morning.

The map of closed accesses to the City

The 71 closed entrances

There will only be exceptions in case of emergencies.

The closed accesses are Puente Bosch, Puente Pueyrredón Viejo, Puente La Noria Viejo, Crossing Agrelo Street, Ascent of Av. Gral. Paz through Tabaré, Ascent of Av. Gral. Paz and Goleta Santa Cruz, Crossing of Av. Francisco Fernández de la Cruz, Descent Gral Paz by Eva Perón, Down Av. Gral. Paz by Barca Cabo de Hornos, Crossing Calle Rodolfo Scapino, Crossing Cnel. Martiniano Chilavert, Ascent to Av. Gral Paz by José Barros Pazos and Down Av. Gral. Paz by Av. FF De la Cruz.

They are also closed: Gallardo descent, Jorge Chávez street crossing, Ibarrola street crossing, Dr. Angel Roffo street crossing, Gral Paz ascent through Monte, Gral. Paz avenue ascent by Pila, Gral. Paz ascent by García de Cossio, Ascent Av. Gral. Paz by Estero Bellaco, Up Av. Gral Paz by Tapalqué, Down Av. Gral. Paz by Martínez de Hoz and Cruce Plaza.

The payroll continue with: Av. Gral. Paz down through Ibarrola, Down Av. Gral. Paz through Tuyutí (from AXION service station), Down Av. Gral Paz through Pizarro, Crossing Av. Emilio Castro, Down Av. Gral. Paz by Emilio Castro, Cruce Tonelero Street, Tinogasta Street Crossing, Gral. Paz Av. Tinogasta Up, Gral. Paz Av. Down by Nazarre, Gral. Paz Av. – Francisco Beiró Av., Gral Paz Down Av. By Brussels, Griveo Street Crossing, Concordia Crossing and Ascent Av. Gral Paz by Griveo.

More accesses cut off: Ascent Av. Gral. Paz (towards Río de la Plata) through Azcuénaga (province), Ascent Av. Gral. Paz (towards collector) by Larsen, Descent Av. Gral Paz through Benito Juárez, Descent Av. Gral Paz through Bahia Blanca, Down Av. Gral. Paz (towards collector) by Larsen, Down Av. Gral Paz (collector) by Av. Albarellos, Down Av. Gral Paz by Griveo, Crossing Calle Ricardo Gutiérrez (North side), Crossing Calle Ricardo Gutiérrez (South side) ), Crossing Emilio Lamarca and Crossing Av. Gral Mosconi.

Added ascent to Av. Gral Paz by Av. Gral Mosconi, Puente Superí, Ascent to Av. Gral Paz by Av. Lope de Vega, Av. Gral. Paz. – Bajada Juan B. de la Salle 4300, Bajada Av. Gral. Paz by Gustavo Rearte, Bajada Av. Gral Paz 3932, Puente Zapiola, Junction Curupaytí Av. Gral. Paz – Bajada Juan B. de la Salle 3838, Junction Calle 11 September 1888, Crossing Calle La Cachila, Up Av. Gral Paz by Vedia 3384, Down from Av. Gral Paz by Vedia 3460, Down Av. Gral Paz and Vedia 2901, Up Av. Gral Paz by Av. Del Libertador, Up Av.Gral Paz through Zapiola, Down Av. Gral Paz through Av. Del Libertador, Av. Gral. Paz Cross Grecia Street, Down from Av. Gral Paz through Vedia 3991, Lugones and Udaondo, Lugones access bridge A. Illia (University City ) and Lugones and de los Ombúes.

The 56 entry points enabled

Another 56 accesses are under control and are destined to the passage of workers and essential personnel.

These are the following points: Alsina Bridge, Victorino de la Plaza Bridge, Pedro de Mendoza Bridge, Olympic Bridge, Junction AU. Riccheri towards Au. Dellepiane, Cruce Av. Cnel. JA Roca, Junction Av. February 27, Ascent Av. Gral Paz (towards Riachuelo) from Au. Riccheri / Au. Dellepiane, Down Av. Gral Paz by Av. Cnel. JA Roca, Ascent to Av. Gral Paz (towards Río de la Plata) from Au. Riccheri / Au. Dellepiane, Up Av. Gral Paz by Av. Alberdi and Down Av. Gral Paz by Av. De los Corrales.

They remain in the same situation: up Av. Gral Paz by Ramón L. Falcón, Down Av. Gral Paz by Av. Alberdi, Junction Av. Eva Perón, Junction Av. Juan B. Alberdi, Junction with West Access, Junction Au. West access with Au. Perito Moreno and Cruce Av. Rivadavia.

All of them have City controls. Meanwhile, the federal forces (Prefecture and Federal Police) monitor the following accesses: Avellaneda Bridge, Pueyrredón Bridge, New Bridge La Noria, Junction from Au. Panamericana towards Av. Gral Paz (towards Río de La Plata), Junction from Au. Panamericana towards Av. Gral Paz (Riachuelo direction) and AU Ricardo Balbín (AU Buenos Aires – La Plata).

