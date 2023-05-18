From 19 to 21 May the State Hermitage Museum will host the XVII International Media Forum Dialogue of Cultures. This year, young journalists, photographers and bloggers from 15 countries will take part in it.

“Our media forum helps to see your own identity through the eyes of a representative of another culture. At the Dialogue, it becomes especially obvious that such a boundless and unidentified Eurasia is actually woven through seemingly invisible, but strong ties of dialogues at different levels. Projects that transcend borders are especially important now, when the situation in the world is extremely heated. We are replacing the abolition of culture with a Dialogue of Cultures,” emphasizes the chairman of the organizing committee, Ashot Jazoyan.

On the opening day of the forum, Director of the State Hermitage Museum Mikhail Piotrovsky will address the participants, after which a conversation will take place on the topic “Dialogue of Cultures in the Media Space of Eurasia”.

Already on May 19, the event will sum up the results of the All-Russian competition “I live in Russia”, in which three thousand works from 75 regions took part. In addition to texts, photographs, documentaries and short films, video art will be presented. The winners of the contest will be awarded commemorative diplomas by Vladimir Solovyov, Chairman of the Union of Journalists of Russia.

The next day, on May 20, the International Photo Exhibition “I Live Here: 400 Best Works of Young Authors of Eurasia” will open in the Grand Enfilade of the General Staff Building. 50 authors will talk about the originality and uniqueness of their culture through their work.

“We are a museum of world cultures, and our main goal is to make sure that there is a dialogue of cultures. If it is not there, there are wars of memory,” says Mikhail Piotrovsky.

After two days of work in the Hermitage, the forum participants, together with students of the St. Petersburg State Institute of Cinema and Television, will travel to Gatchina, Shlisselburg, Tosno, Vyborg, Veliky Novgorod, Petrozavodsk and Pskov on May 21-22 to create their own reports “One Day in Russia” about the North -Western region of the country.

The XVII media forum “Dialogue of Cultures” is held by the Media Congress “Commonwealth of Journalists”, the State Hermitage Museum, the Union of Journalists of Russia, the Russkiy Mir Foundation, with the support of the Government of St. Petersburg, the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, the International Academy of Television and Radio, the St. University, St. Petersburg State Institute of Cinema and Television and St. Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design.