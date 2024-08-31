Ciudad Juarez.- The XVII Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) Forum, Treatment Alternatives and Recovery continues this Saturday with roundtable discussions and presentation of testimonies.

The activities will take place in the Benito Juárez municipal auditorium, from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., it was announced.

The site offers free brochures and books with testimonies from women who tell the story of this disease.

“Today is a spiritual holiday where alcoholics and the general public meet, where we participate with work tables and participate with general information topics so that people learn about alcoholism and what Alcoholics Anonymous does to recover those people who suffer from alcoholism,” said Leticia, a member of the Chihuahua northern area of ​​AA.

Members of Casas Grandes, Buenaventura, Villa Ahumada, Ascension, Flores Magón, among others, were invited to the forum, said the interviewee.

Admission is free to the public. The forum will continue tomorrow at the same location starting at 7:00 a.m., with a breakfast prepared by members of the Mexican Commission of General Services of Alcoholics Anonymous, AC, Northern Chihuahua Area, it was reported.

There are 110,000 members in 14,000 open groups in the country, and 1,547 members in 203 groups at the state level, while in Ciudad Juárez there are 600 members in 65 groups, the association announced.

