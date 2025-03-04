The Xunta will modify the law to impose fines on those who add toilets even if justice does not see crime

The Xunta de Galicia has announced a modification of the Galician Health Law to include measures to combat and punish physical or verbal aggressions to health personnel, after stabbing, at the beginning of February, of a nurse and a security guard at the Hospital of A Coruña. The Galician President, Alfonso Rueda, explained that the Administration will inform the ex officio prosecution of aggressions and may impose administrative fines even if justice does not see crime.

With the modification of the 2008 standard, a specific chapter on violence in the public health system will be introduced, which has returned to the headlines by the stabbing of A Coruña, but which is, according to Rueda, “usual.” Now the procedures for the change in the text of the law begin.

The Xunta wants the management of the health areas to communicate in all cases the aggressions of which the prosecution or not complaint by the attacked person. The legal advice of the Xunta will appear in the criminal procedures. In addition, the Galician rexistor of acts of external violence will be created, in which the attacks that are notified to the Prosecutor’s Office will be included.

Rueda added that psychological support will be offered to those who suffer aggressions, a measure that was already included in the current protocols, in addition to judicial advice. The proposal of the Xunta is that it is a duty to be able to give specific training to the health personnel to deal with violent behaviors and that the button installed in many positions to give notice of a risk situation extends to all health centers.

The Galician government adds that it will evaluate the possibility of installing video surveillance in halls and waiting rooms for emergency or admission services.