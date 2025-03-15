The Xunta gives the green light to the Altri macrocellulose project despite the opposition of neighbors and environmentalists: “It is viable”

The fundamental procedure facing the Altri macrocellulose project for Palas de Rei (A Ulloa, Lugo) was the Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA). The Xunta has just published it with the conclusion that the plan is “environmentally viable.” It simply establishes a series of conditions and several monitoring actions.

The decision comes after months of mobilization of neighbors and environmentalists both in the region and throughout the Galician territory against the project that will mean a plant that will occupy 112 hectares, with a fireplace 75 meters high; which will consume 1.2 million tons of eucalyptus every year and need 46,000 cubic meters of water every day, which will capture from the Ulla River. All this in some lands that limit with the Natura network of the Serra do Careón and in an area through which the Camino de Santiago passes. The objective is to produce 400,000 tons per year of soluble cellulose and another 200,000 Lyocell, a plant textile fiber.

The Altri project – for which the Greenfiber company has created together with the Galician Owner Greenal – exceeds its environmental procedure before the Xunta. It is not its definitive approval, since the processing in the economic department must still end and receive the final approval of the Xunta, but the environmental review was the core of the procedure.

The Environmental Impact Declaration, signed by the Director Xeral of Environmental and Sustainability, María José Echevarría, and the Xeral Deputy Director of Environmental Basel, Alejandro Carrera, is dated March 5 and appears published this Friday, March 14, in the Official Gazette of Galicia (Dog). The Galician government convened a press conference with the Minister of Economics and Industry, María Jesús Lorenzana, and that of the Environment and Climate Change, Ángeles Vázquez, which they themselves described as exceptional, to respond to what Vázquez considered “controversy, often generated by partisan interests” around the project.

The head of the Environment defended that “no project that intends to settle in the territory has zero impact.” The Environmental Impact Declaration, said, was made based on 34 sector reports, signed by 42 technicians. Asked if any private company intervened in the elaboration, Vázquez insisted on the response that the signatures of the reports correspond to official personnel and that there were no collaborating entities involved: “There is nothing to question this day.”

Now, the Xunta must do the audience process of the people interested in the procedure, for what is between 10 and 15 days to allege or deliver the documents they consider. Then, the Xunta will give the environmental authorization integrated into the plan and ask Altri for the execution project to pass through the Xunta Advisory Board in the field of territory and urban planning. After this point, it will only remain that the Minister of Economics raises the entire file so that the Conmell of the Xunta approves the strategic industrial project. There, according to Lorenzana, the works could begin. But the Minister has doubted that this makes sense and indicated directly to the central government because the macrocellulose needs an electrical substation not currently included in state planning: “viability depends absolutely on the Ministry for Ecological Transition.”

In the subsequent steps, public economic support is also followed in the air. The company has several times that it aspires to capture 250 million euros of European funds to carry out an investment that, in total, calculates at 900 million.

The social answer

Altri’s proposal received a flood from 27,000 allegations And the rejection materialized in two massive demonstrations in the last year: one in May 2024 in Palas de Rei and another in Santiago de Compostela in December. And also in a protest in Mar in June to warn of the impact of the macrocellulose also downstream, in the Ría de Aruous. The criticism did not remain in the surroundings of the neighbors, productive and environmental sectors: the Consemano da Cultura Galega, one of the advisory bodies of the Xunta, presented a devastating report signed by several experts and the defense associations of the Camino de Santiago also warned of the impact. The team led by Alfonso Rueda has remained in a project defense position and has been referred to the work of officials and technicians.

The project was declared strategic by the Xunta in December 2022, a figure that reduces the times in which the administration must resolve its procedures. In this case, the file for the Environmental Impact Declaration entered the Xeral Environmental and Sustainability Directorate on February 7, 2025. A month later it has a favorable response.





The conditions

The Environmental Impact Declaration reviews how the procedure was in the different departments that had to issue reports. The Department of Environment requested contributions to a total of 32 entities: from other organs of the Xunta, to the councils of Lugo, A Coruña and Pontevedra, the demarcation of roads of the State or the municipalities of Palas de Rei, Santiso, Aircada and Melide because, although the plant is projected in the first of them, part of the collection infrastructures, evacuation or electric lines affect The others.

The environmental approval given by the Xunta collects conditions for the project. The factory facilities, except with collection and spilling tubes and an electric line, must be at least 50 meters from the Special Conservation Zone of the Serra Do Careón. And the administration claims to Altri the installation of two stations to measure air quality, one related to human health and another to vegetation. It also asks for measures to reduce odors.

Tourism axnce claims that the works are done in the shortest possible time to “minimize their condition on tourist goods.” The site chosen for the cellulose factory is next to a section of the French road and the facilities will be visible over 15 kilometers -fundamentally the chimney -, so the Galician government also demands actions to reduce the visual impact.

Tourism asks that facilities, warehouses and parking lots during the work move away from tourist areas or hotel establishments and avoid the passage of machinery at these points. The Xunta establishes between the requirements that the quality of the air in the area does not get worse and indicates that the measurements made in September 2022 showed that “the concentration of all the pollutants evaluated was low” and the company must “maintain this situation”.

Augas de Galicia, which takes for good studies by the company on the conditions under which the water used to the environment will be returned, concentrates its conditions on the requirements and permits on constructions and conduits in water resources. Among the aspects that accept are a downward modification of nitrogen and phosphorus emissions with respect to those included in the initial project. The Xunta considers that the conditions in which the water will be returned to the ULLA, according to the studies delivered by the company, will allow to maintain its “good condition”.

Endangered species

The area in which macrocellulose is projected is the habitat of several endangered species. Specifically, three types of endemic plants of these lands and that cannot be found anywhere else in the world: the Santolina de Melide (Santolina Melidensis), La Magarza de Barazón (Leucanthemum gallaecicum) and the Herba of Namora of Merino (Armeria Merinoi). His presence has already forced to modify the construction of the A-54 highway between Lugo and Santiago. Now, the Xunta gives Altri instructions to ensure that they grow within the farm. Requires a minimum of 476 plants per hectare of Herba of Namora of Merino; 593 of Magarza and 370 of Santolina.





For the river mussel (Margaritiferous Margaritiferous), asks that, during the works, samples of the spill point are taken every month. According to the company, almost the entire population is upward with respect to the planned spill point -eight specimens have been found below.

Heritage

In the area where Altri is also implemented, there are also patrimonial assets. The Xunta asks that before the works a proposal for the conservation of the petroglyph of after Da Costa. On the historical stone pavement that is still in some sections of the road Do Monte Rubio, simply asks for “special care” not to deteriorate it. And on the damping area of ​​the Camino de Santiago, it points out that access to the plant must have an urbanization and landscaping project. For the project in general, it asks for a treatment of colors and finishes that favor integration into the environment.

In addition, both for the works phase and for the exploitation, the fixed Galician government that there must be a monitoring plan.

As for the impact on the Aruous estuary, the document considers that there will be no effects because it is 70 kilometers away. And about livestock and forestry activity, the Xunta report does not establish conditions. The Environmental Impact Declaration reviews that the analysis of the impact on farms and agricultural farms in the area made by the Autonomous Administration put objections for “the incidence that the demand for eucalyptus could have” on these businesses, in addition to “possible conditions derived from atmospheric emissions, smell conditions, industrial landscape and the negative effect on the image of the food produced in the environment”. It also shows an initial concern about noise and poured pollution.

But the Xeral Directorate of Gandaría, Agriculture and Agrifood Industries ends up giving its favorable opinion after the company’s response, which ensures that the eucalyptus supply produced in Galicia and that it is now exported will be sufficient and that the height of the fireplace and the previous treatment of the gases issued “guarantees that human health or the environment will not be affected.”