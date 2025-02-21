The Xunta de Galicia reduces the environmental protection of the land where Altri wants to implement his cellulose

The lands that, if finally authorized, will occupy Altri’s macrocellulose in Palas de Rei (A Ulloa, Lugo) have lost environmental protection. The Galician Green Infrasture Stratex of the Xunta de Galicia, definitively approved last October and published in the Official Gazette of Galicia On February 10, they no longer consider them damping. This figure safeguarded with certain use restrictions, then regulated by specific plans, community interest habitats of a priority nature or where threatened species inhabit and usually establish in spaces that border places under strict protection, in this case the special conservation zone Serra do Careón. “They protect the ecological network from external harmful influences,” says the state norm. The Ulloa Viva platform, contrary to the Altri project, and other environmental groups have denounced the “Change” of the Galician government. The Department of Environment, consulted by eldiario.es, ensures that the delimitation of these cushioning zones “is totally initial.”

The Galician Stratex of Green Infrasture and Da Connectivitye EA Ecoloxic Restoration derives from community legislation and part of the concept of green infrastructure, which “integrates the connectivity of ecosystems, the protection and provision of ecosystem services and mitigation and adaptation to climate change” . That is, it watches because there is some continuity between ecosystems. The Galician version He went to public exhibition in the Official Gazette of Galicia on August 22, 2022. It then included the cushioning zones of the Serra do Careón surroundings, in the Geographic Center of Galicia, between the provinces of A Coruña and Lugo and close to that of Pontevedra. Among them, that of the farm where the Portuguese multinational, with support from the Government of Alfonso Rueda, intends to install its cellulose plant. The final approval occurred In October last year and left in the Official Gazette on February 10: In the document its consideration has disappeared as a damping zone.

Asked about the change, the Xunta Environment Department responds that the delimitation of the same contained in the green infrastruura strategist “is totally initial and it includes non -protected areas in which, however, there may be healthy ecosystems that they want to protect. ” It also ensures that, as the document collects, the evaluation of the environmental impact of the initiatives that are developed is “the appropriate mechanism” to “delimit protected areas.” Ecologist sources replicate, however, that “a substantial part of the delimitation” of the industrial project “is within priority habitats”, so they should be considered a damping zone.

Environmental groups are extremely critical. The Coordinator of Greenpeace Galicia, Manu Santos, understands that the Galician government has embarked on “a strategy to be overcome of certain areas to facilitate present and future projects, and this is the clearest case”. Santos recalls that these same plots were, in December 2011, as proposals for expansion of the Special Conservation Zone of O Careon. Finally it did not materialize. The Ulloa Viva platform, which brings together the neighborhood opposition to the Portuguese multinational plan, denounces that it is “unjustifiable and lacking motivation.” In his opinion, “the only objective is to eliminate any preservation figure or strategy that limits the political decision, already taken” to authorize the installation of the plant.

The Galega Society of Natural History has also denounced it on its website as “a mutilation of the green infrastructure to favor Altri”. He explains it with two maps. The area delimited in yellow in the first of them is the one destined for Altri. It coincides with the damping areas of the initial green strategist.

Of this second map, pertencient to the final green strategic approved, the damping zone (pink) has disappeared on the Altri farm:

A million and a half square meters

The Galician Green Infrastruture Stratex itself exposes what the damping areas consist of: “They are areas of territory that act as a buffer between the landscape matrix and ecological corridors and protected natural spaces.” They can cover, according to the European Commission, “great healthy ecosystems” or “systems of high natural value” linked to the existence of good agricultural practices. “They protect the ecological network from external harmful influences,” says state framework regulations, “are transition areas where a compatibility of soil uses must be promoted.” In 2022, the Xunta de Galicia seemed that the Quintás farm fit the figure. Two years later, and Altri project in the middle, which will occupy almost a million and a half square meters, no longer.