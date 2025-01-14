The Xunta has published in the Official Gazette of Galicia (DOG) the aid to buy homes in the community this 2025. The call, which has a budget of 3,850,000 euros, is divided into three different lines: the first is intended for municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants, the second for historic centers and the last for autonomously protected housing.

The amounts of each aid, which can reach 20,000 euros in some cases, will depend on the municipality where the purchased home is located and the age of the buyer. Applications may be submitted between January 27 and October 15, 2025unless the credit is exhausted before, in person at the offices assigned by the Xunta or via telematics. Aid will be assigned in order of arrival.

What are the modalities and types of help?

The amounts of aid will be limited to 20% of the purchase price of the home, not including the expenses and taxes associated with the purchase. The first of the aid, to which 2.3 million euros of State funds have been allocated, It is intended exclusively for those under 36 years of age. who buy a home in a municipality with less than 10,000 inhabitants. This line includes a maximum amount of 10,800 euros for the acquisition of the property.

The second, for homes located in historic centers, has a smaller budget: 500,000 euros from regional funds. Even so, it offers up to 10,800 euros to applicants. This figure increases to 12,800 euros for those under 36 years of age and up to 15,000 euros if it is located in a Rexurbe area.

The third modality, which has a budget of more than one million euros of regional funds, is aimed at protected housing of general and special regime. The ordinary aid is 12,000 euros, but increases to 16,000 euros in the case of 36-year-olds. Furthermore, if the latter acquire the property in a municipality considered to have a higher maximum price, The amount will be increased to 20,000 euros.





What are the requirements?

All applicants, regardless of the type of assistance they request, must have income that does not exceed three times the IPREMwhich means about 31,000 euros per year. In the case of people with disabilities, this limit rises to 42,000 euros. In addition, interested parties must not have properties in their name and must be registered in the home, unless it is in a historic center and is going to be rehabilitated.

Added to this is that the home had to purchase and sell the home. have been signed as of October 31, 2024. However, people who applied for acquisition aid in a small municipality last year and were denied due to credit exhaustion will be eligible for this aid again.

In the case of the first modality, that of homes located in municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants, The maximum purchase price is 120,000 euros. In the case of the line aimed at the historic centers, the second, the property can cost up to 300,000 euros in Galician cities. Furthermore, in officially protected homes the figure is limited to the maximum legal limit for each of the homes purchased.