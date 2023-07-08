Senator Xóchitl Gálvez has given an unexpected turn to Mexican politics when running in the Broad Front for Mexico as a presidential candidate for the 2024 elections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that it was the businessman Claudio X. González who made the decision to make him the candidate.

However, toWarns that Claudio X. González has nothing to do with his decision to seek the Presence of the Republic and that he does not know former president Carlos Salinas de Gortari either, as the head of the Executive maintains.

Gálvez, a 60-year-old computer engineer who owns a technology company, registered her candidacy this week to compete for the nomination of the opposition, which until now has been weakened by the overwhelming popularity of President López Obrador.

This lively and defiant woman, who at the age of six sold sweets in her hometown of Tepatepec to help her family, stands in the way of the Morena party, which, according to polls, is comfortable on its way to six more years. of government in the second largest economy in Latin America, regardless of who its candidate is.

If Gálvez manages to obtain the nomination, he could face off in the electoral contest with the former head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, who leads the preferences to be the candidate of Morena. It would be an unprecedented battle.

Of Otomi descent on her father’s side and mestizo on her mother’s side, Gálvez has expressed her desire to challenge Sheinbaum for the presidency, arguing that she knows “this country better than she does” and has the “necessary experience.”

Not any woman can govern Mexico, Sheinbaum has said.

The president has affirmed that Gálvez is the “candidate of the power mafia”, referring to the traditional political parties, and assures that his adversaries, in alliance with the media, magnify his figure with an alleged false sensitivity for the poor.

The Claudio X. González factor

President López Obrador assures that Xóchitl Gálvez is the manager of a power group that has decided that Xóchitl Gálvez is the opposition candidate. A de facto group headed by former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

Regarding his role in the opposition, Gálvez has said that Claudio X. González was a great promoter of the Pink Tide and the Alianza va por México.

It has nothing to do with my decision, says the senator.

“He has a specific movement, but this is an issue, it seems to me, of civil society, where he is part of that civil society, but really for me the ones that are going to play a leading role are the political parties

“They are the ones who decide who is the candidate or the candidate, they are the political parties, and I do like this kind of election because there, once we have the register of all those who registered, who it is and a survey that goes to decide who it is Claudio x González will have one vote.

Xóchitl maintains that he did not speak with Claudio X. González to make the decision to register in the process for the presidential candidacy, although he was considering competing for the head of government of Mexico City.

“I did not speak with Claudio X. González, I spoke to my pillow, I spoke to my husband, I spoke to my children and I spoke to the mountain. I made the decision on a mountain, in the Mezquital Valley, and the decision was mine, no one made the decision more than me.

“Businessmen asked me, they asked me on many occasions at many meals and I always said no.”

I did not make the decision for them, I made the decision for millions of Mexicans who are having a hard time, the legislator asserted.

Violence

“That the president prepares himself, that he respect me, because I already told him that he will give me the presidential sash,” Gálvez warned, with a defiant attitude.

Gálvez has overcome the violence of an alcoholic father to study and become a businesswoman, and stands out for her indigenous dress, her simplicity and her popular, rowdy humor.

Her profile is that of a liberal, defender of abortion, LGBT rights and the president’s social programs, despite the fact that her party rejects them, despite the fact that she is a member of the PAN parliamentary group in the Senate.

Who is Xochitl?

At the end of 2022, Gáalvez went to Congress disguised as a dinosaur to criticize the government. She has captured the attention of the media since she unsuccessfully tried to enter López Obrador’s daily press conference to demand a response to the president’s accusations.

Gálvez’s political career began in 2000, when President Vicente Fox entrusted her with the task of commissioner for indigenous peoples.

Before that, she ran a foundation to support indigenous women and children and was selected in 1999 as one of the 100 leaders of the future by the World Economic Forum in Davos.