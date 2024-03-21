Genoa – Dear readers, the journalists of the 19th century go on strike: Saturday 23 March the newspaper will not be on newsstands and The site will not be updated on Friday 22 March. The decision was taken unanimously by the journalists' assembly after the editorial team, in recent days, had already proclaimed a state of unrest and entrusted the Cdr with a five-day strike package. Despite the formal and repeated requests from the union representatives, in fact, the company has not provided any clarity regarding the insistent and continuous press rumors relating to a possible sale of the Decimonono.

Not only that: the Gedi group, even in this case despite repeated requests, has not presented an investment plan for the newspaper which, in paper and digital form, has represented the voice of Genoa and Liguria for almost 140 years. For the Secolo XIX editorial team, which proudly represents this newspaper, the publisher's silence is unacceptable. It is, first of all, about a lack of respect towards the editorial staffof its readers and of the history of a newspaper which over the years has consolidated its position as a leader in regional information and has always been recognized as a newspaper of national importance thanks to the professionalism and authority of its journalists.

At the top of Gedi we remember that Decimonono offers quality contributions to the entire group and since 1886 it has been the free, autonomous and independent voice of a territory and a population that we consider to all intents and purposes our natural publisher. The journalists of the 19th century will continue to implement all the necessary actions to safeguard and protect their newspaper until precise responses to the requests made are received. We also remind the publisher that, if Gedi were to cede ownership of the newspaper, the editorial team would not be willing to accept low cost solutions but only hypotheses of entities of size, capacity, positioning, vision and desire for investments consistent with our history. The 19th century does not sell out.

The Cdr of the 19th century