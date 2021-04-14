The registration period to collaborate as a volunteer in the XIII Night of the Museums it is already open. The Implica2 program of the Youth Council of Cartagena has opened this Wednesday the call for registrations for the edition of this 2021, which will take place on May 15.

This edition begins with the registration for the development of volunteering during the cultural event, in which people interested in participating in any of the volunteer activities They will be able to register online, through the web portal, before April 30. On April 7, the first technical meeting was held together with those responsible for the museum spaces of Cartagena, with the aim of drawing up the lines of action of what will be the XIII edition of the Night of Museums in the municipality, and where Health security measures against Covid will prevail.

This year, due to the health situation and to preserve the safety of the participants, “it has been decided reduce the number of volunteersTherefore, university students will have preference to carry out volunteer actions, with the option of credit from universities with an agreement with the City Council, “explained the Councilor for Culture, David Martínez Noguera.

A) Yes, Volunteers will be able to carry out different functions in museums, such as capacity controls, informative advice and logistical support, or accompaniment on the routes and guided visits that will take place throughout that day. In addition, at the end of the activity, they will have a free and personal pass, with the option of attending with a companion, to all the museums and archaeological sites of the city, valid for the months of June and July.

Martínez Noguera expressed his gratitude to the volunteers who have participated in all the editions that have been carried out so far. «Volunteers have become a fundamental pillar so that events such as The Night of the Cartagena Museums are special; Without their help, the realization of the same would be impossible “, has valued.

The Volunteers studying at the UPCT, UMU or ISEN may benefit from half an ECTS / CRAU credit for the performance of their work as volunteers of The Night of the Museums. For more information, interested persons may contact the Implica2 program, of the Youth Council, through the email ‘[email protected]’ or by calling ‘968 128862’.