03/03/2025



Updated at 7:45 p.m.





Each March 8 The International Women’s Day and the Betisone more year, dedicates the week in which this appointment is framed to all the Betics that faithfully follow the Verdiblanco painting. In this way, with the event ’13 Partners, 13 bars’the club gives the starting gun to a new ‘Bética Women’s Week’ which celebrates its thirteenth edition this 2025.

The club announces on its official website as follows which are the remaining actions that will take place during this week:

«Real Betis launches its traditional Betic Women’s Week, an initiative that began thirteen seasons ago with the aim of honor those women who transmit the love and values ​​of beticism. Therefore, the institution will carry out different actions during the week.

The XIII Bética Women’s Week, under the motto ‘From mothers to daughters, from grandmothers to granddaughters’ -What will appear in the background of the Benito Villamarín stadium during these days-, has started with a new ’13 partners ‘event, 13 bars’, dedicated to The thirteen members who have belonged to the Verdiblanca entity for more seasons. These Betic fans have received the distinction and affection of the club through an event in the Antepalco of the Benito Villamarín stadium that has had the presence of Rafael Gordillo, president of the Foundation and Director of Institutional Relations of Real Betis; the counselor Ozgur Unay; and Manolo Rodríguez, journalist and former head of the entity’s history and heritage area.









This event, which celebrates its fifth season, has honored Amalia Oliva (number of subscriber 940), Carmen Domínguez (1330), Antonia Luque (1490), Vanesa González (1584), Gloria Guerrero (1894), María José Camero (1897), María Mercedes Rodríguez (1898), María del Carmen Granado (1966) (1967), Pilar Vaca (2058), Consolidation Escudero (2071), Ana María López (2223) and María Brígida Moreno (2317).

«It is an act that comes out of the heart because you are the heart of Real Betis, which you have accompanied and loved throughout your life. This is your home and that’s why we receive you with open arms. We are convinced that we will never lack your support and your love, ”said Gordillo, who presented all of them with a shirt with the name of each of them and the number 13, in addition to a commemorative gift.

The day will continue today with a photo ‘of mothers to daughters, from grandmothers to granddaughter’ with the presence of 80 Betic members of different generations. Likewise, a Family photo with the entity’s volunteers and also with the employees.

Continuing with the shares, on Thursday, March 6 Real Betis Féminas Carla Armengol and María Jiménez will visit the Nuestra Señora del Amparo Childhood and Primary College in two sisters within the ‘Cole al Betis’ program. This same day, Paola Footwear, star signing of the Foundation, will have a meeting with the players of the first female team in the Rafael Gordillo Sports City.

The actions will continue Sunday In the league match against UD Las Palmas at the Benito Villamarín stadium, with Back of honor of the Real Betis Balompié quarry players, and a wide presence of girlssome of which will accompany the players of the first squad at the exit to the field, while others will carry the flags with which the team is usually received ».