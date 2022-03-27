Choix, Sinaloa.- To the municipality of Choix he arrives XII National Meeting of Itinerant Plastic Creation Sinaloa 10×10which was inaugurated in the Casa de la Cultura José Ángel Espinoza “Ferrusquilla” in that Alteña municipality of Sinaloa, in days gone by.

The event was organized by the Mexican Culture Seminary SCM Los Mochis correspondent, chaired by the plastic artist and cultural promoter Clemente Pérez Gaxiola. The emotional opening ceremony was presided over by Othón Osuna Soto, secretary of the Choix City Council, representing the municipal president Amalia Gastélum Barraza; Clarissa Camargo, deputy director of Culture; Ernesto Parra, president of the SCM-El Fuerte and Clemente Pérez Gaxiola.

opening act

Before a large turnout of students from the UAS, Conafe and Icatsin, in addition to some municipal officials and the general public, the words of the correspondents from El Fuerte and Los Mochis were heard, highlighting the importance of culture in all segments of the population.

Opening ceremony of the exhibition ‘Sinaloa 10×10’, at the House of Culture of Choix. Photo: Courtesy

The director of the “Sinaloa 10×10” exhibition and also a plastic creator, Clemente Pérez Gaxiola, told the secretary of the choicence commune that “Choix is ​​willing to help and we can gladly bring cultural activities”, he referred to the cultural goods and services that must be provided and said that Choix is ​​also the homeland of Mexico.

For his part, when speaking, the secretary of the City Council, Othón Osuna Soto, welcomed the general public, thanked the teacher Clemente Pérez Gaxiola for bringing this type of initiative to the House of Culture and spoke to the SCM correspondent in Los Mochis, so that Choix is ​​the venue for exhibitions, courses and workshops that can be held with children and young people.

The sample

The small-format painting exhibition called “Sinaloa 10×10”, in which 80 sets of four pieces each from more than 20 states of the Mexican Republic participate, was toured by the large audience that was present.