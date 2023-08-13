Diego Simeone He is an institution at Atlético de Madrid in Spain: on December 22, 2011, he put on the coach’s suit when the “Colchonero” was just six points from relegation, but he knew how to reverse the situation and even became champion of the eyes of the powerful Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.
On January 7, 2012, Simeone directed his first official match in charge of the team. The Argentine coach appeared at La Rosaleda to sit on the Atlético bench for the first time. We review the XI of that day and where those footballers are today.
The goalkeeper was on loan from Chelsea. Today at Real Madrid, he has just been seriously injured. He is one of the best goalkeepers on the planet.
Colombian defender, who was the team captain that day. He later had little participation with “Cholo”. He retired in 2015 and currently works as a coach.
One of the top references of the Simeone era at Atlético Madrid. He made the goal of the championship in 2013/14, since with that 1-1 at the Camp Nou vs Barcelona, the “Colchonero” established himself. He has just retired from football, after playing in Vélez.
It was one of the most promising projects in Spain. He went to Germany, but suffered serious back injuries and retired from football at just 27 years old. very hard
Currently at Flamengo in Brazil, the left back was undisputed for Cholo. He left Atleti in 2019, where he arrived in 2010-11 and remained consecutively except for one season, 2014-15, where he played for Chelsea.
For almost a decade he was one of the indisputable in each “Cholo” team. He won the League, the Copa del Rey and the UEL twice. He went to Brazil to play in São Paulo, to retire in 2020. He currently plays in the First Regional for futsal, at CFS Intercity Crevillent, where he is also a manager.
Icon of the club, with more than 350 games, he is one of the great idols of the “Colchonero”: He won the League, the Copa del Rey and the UEL twice. He left for Al Sadd in 2018 and after two years retired from professional football. Today he is the coach of the lower Atleti.
Tiago Mendes is a Portuguese former soccer player and coach who played as a midfielder. He finds himself without directing after his passage through Vitória de Guimarães. He was part of the “Cholo” starting team for several years, managing half of the field.
“Toto”, who emerged in Lanús and later played for Boca Juniors, is today at Club Universidad Nacional in Liga MX. He won a UEL with “Colchonero”, where he played little. He stood out in Europe at Benfica.
Diego Ribas is a Brazilian nationalized Italian ex-soccer player. He played in the midfielder position. He began his career as a professional at Santos. He had two steps for Atleti, both on loan. He scored a goal in the UEL final. He played for Flamengo until 2022.
Simeone already knew him from River and Falcao did not disappoint him. Who today plays for Rayo Vallecano in the First Division of Spain, and who was international with the Colombian team, of which he is its all-time top scorer, was key in the first two titles won by “Cholo”, the 2012 UEFA Europa League and the European Super Cup. Intractable.
