Dutch football is one of the most imitated worldwide. From there arose the famous Cruyff school. But at the national team level, far from being able to capture everything that is admired, he obtained only one title. No less than 32 years have passed since the conquest of Euro 1988, the last trophy raised by the Orange.
Next, we review the XI starter that defeated the Soviet Union 2-0 and became champion:
The goalkeeper played all the matches (5/5) of the contest and received three goals. In the final against the Soviet Union, Igor Belanov was stopped by a penalty.
He was one of those who sacrificed himself to show off the Orange: He took a few steps back from the central circle to the large area, from midfielder to central defender, in pursuit of playing. The elegant footballer was not absent for a single second in this edition.
Another of the players with perfect assistance in Euro 1988. The left-back started the play of Van Basten’s beautiful goal against the Soviet Union with a cut in the center of the field.
In silence, he played all the games and lifted the European trophy. The right-back did not have a dazzling career at the club level, despite having won eleven titles with PSV.
Euro 1988 began, on the first date against the USSR, as a right-wing midfielder and spent the rest of the competition as the starting midfielder of the National Team. He is remembered for the 2-1 assist to Van Basten for the Semifinal against Germany.
The top scorer in the history of football was key in the conquest of the Orange in 1988: he scored a goal in the semi-final against Germany (2-1) and gave an assist on the last day of the group stage against Ireland (1-0).
The start of the tournament saw him as a luxury spectator on the bench against the USSR and then he became the team’s starting left midfielder: played 4/5 possible matches. He’s Ronald’s brother.
He assisted Van Basten for the 2-0 against USSR in the final of the contest. He shared, except for the first date he played as a left midfielder, half the court with Wouters. He is the oldest player to play and win the Euro (37 years and 23 days).
He was the great figure of the competition: he scored 5 goals and gave 2 assists. He was immortalized in the memory of the footballing people for the goal in the final against the USSR where he did not let a cross ball sting and with a volley he sent her to sleep at the goalkeeper’s far post. Legend.
The captain of the National Team in that competition registered 2 assists and a goal, no less, in the final against the USSR. He formed a lethal lead alongside van Basten.
After winning the European Cup with PSV, he quietly arrived in the Netherlands to lift the Euro. So it was. In the shadow of figures like Koeman, Gullit and van Basten, he was industrious at the right-hand midfielder and took home the European trophy.
Leave a Reply