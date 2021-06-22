From the hand of DT Marcello Lippi and a group of footballers fully characterized / related to the National Team, the Azurra raised the World Cup 2006, the last trophy in its history -so far-, after defeating Zidane’s France.
Next, we review the eleven holder of that feat …
Gianluigi played from start to finish, without missing a single minute, and conceded two goals in this competition. He was one of the most responsible for the conquest.
The Captain of the Azurra. Like Buffón, he was present at all times of the competition. That same year he was awarded the Ballon d’Or.
From the defensive zone, he appeared when the team needed him. Against Australia, who on paper seemed like a simple rival, he delivered the assistance from 1-0 that allowed the pass to 4th and against Germany opened the scoreboard in the last moments of extra time to give his country a ticket to the Final.
The Cup started from the bench relegated by Zaccardo, but from the second game he consolidated himself among the starters and was key against Ukraine in the 4th Final: contributed a goal and an assist for 3-0.
At the age of 27, in the best moment of his career, he took charge and put his right foot to assist in key moments: in the semi-final against Germany and in the final against France. The teacher He played 7/7 possible matches.
Just as he is remembered for the header he received from Zinedine Zidane to the chest, he is also remembered for the goal that allowed Italy to reach extra time and later the heroic penalty shoot-out. He was only a starter in the last group stage game: he played 4/7 games.
The longest-running midfielder of Lippi’s team played 5/7 possible games: both on the right wing and in the center. From Tandil, Argentina, to lift the highest soccer trophy with Italy.
Of the four midfielders, the one who made the most sacrifice in search of recovering the ball. Gino he was the great Italian worker.
Toni played 6/7 possible matches and scored 2 goals in the tournament. The 1.93-meter forward in the only World Cup who participated raised the trophy. His celebration applies.
The player with the most assists on the team (4). The handle of Italy. Incredible how that edition was the last participation of him representing his country.
The wild card that Lippi had up his sleeve: He used him as a midfielder on the right, on the left and also on the center – liaison – in 7/7 games played.
