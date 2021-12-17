The Tigres team continues to work at forced marches to face the Clausura 2022 Tournament. Those led by the coach Miguel Herrera They could not reach the goal in the contest that ended, so now they want to return to continue being one of the serious contenders for the title.
The ‘Piojo’ Herrera is already studying who will be his next reinforcements, so that in this way they can form a highly competitive squad. The Argentine will continue at the door Nahuel Guzman, who is fully trusted by the Mexican helmsman.
In defense, the young sensation would be appearing Jesus Angulo, who is currently a champion with Atlas and is only one signature away from being a new feline element. In the central would appear Carlos Salcedo Y Diego Reyes; while on the right side is Luis Rodriguez.
In the middle sector of the field, it would appear Sebastian Cordova, who is getting closer to defending the colors of Tigres; his teammates in that part of the court would be Juan Pablo Vigón, Rafael De Souza placeholder image Y Javier Aquino.
Already in the upper part, Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez will be accompanied by the essential André-Pierre Gignac, both will orchestrate the attack of the ‘U’. The two of them did things well and understood each other correctly.
Nahuel Guzmán (P);
Jesús Angulo, Carlos Salcedo, Diego Reyes, Luis Rodríguez;
Sebastián Córdova, Rafael De Souza, Juan Pablo Vigón, Javier Aquino;
Nicolás López and André-Pierre Gignac (C).
So far, these are the two reinforcements that are nowhere near reaching the northern team, so the ‘Piojo’ would have a place in the starting eleven. Another of the elements that sounds to sign with the club is the Belgian Michy Batshuayi, although interest has cooled.
