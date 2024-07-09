In the summer of 2024, Spain have secured their place in the European Championship final in Germany, reliving the excitement felt in the historic Euro 2012 final. As the country prepares for a new challenge in the quest for the European title, it is inevitable to remember the star-studded line-up that guided Spain to glory twelve years ago. Led by the likes of Casillas, Xavi and Iniesta, that team left an indelible mark on the history of Spanish football. This time around, the road to the final has been marked by memorable moments, including the thrilling goals against France, highlighted by stunning strikes from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo, which have thrilled an entire nation and strengthened hopes of another triumph for La Roja.
Here we recall the starting eleven that Del Bosque lined up in that historic final:
Iker Casillas, the captain and legendary goalkeeper of the Spanish national team, was a crucial figure in the run to the final. With his experience and ability to keep the goal safe, Casillas showed why he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the time.
Álvaro Arbeloa occupied the right flank with solidity and tactical discipline. His ability to defend and join in the attack was essential to balance Spain’s play both in defence and in creating opportunities.
An elegant and technical centre-back, Gerard Piqué was part of a solid defence that was instrumental in Spain’s success. His ability to read the game and play out from the back contributed significantly to the team’s possession-based style.
Sergio Ramos, the leader of the Spanish defence, brought his aggression and experience to every match. In addition to his defensive prowess, Ramos was an asset on set pieces, both in defence and attack.
Jordi Alba stood out for his speed and ability to break down the left flank. His incorporation into the attack and his ability to unbalance were key, especially remembered for his goal in the final after an excellent combination with Xavi Hernández.
Xabi Alonso, the midfield maestro, shone with his vision and passing accuracy. In addition to his defensive role as a pivot, Alonso was crucial in creating play and organising the team.
Sergio Busquets stood out as a defensive anchor and playmaker from the centre of the field. His ability to recover balls and distribute play was vital to maintaining control of the match in the midfield.
Xavi Hernandez, the brains of the team, was key in shaping Spain’s game. With his vision and precision in passing, Xavi dictated the pace of the match and was the central axis in Spain’s possession strategy.
Andrés Iniesta, known for his magic and creativity, was the scorer of the decisive goal in the final. His ability to unbalance and his ability to score at crucial moments made him a national hero.
David Silva, skilful and lethal in the opposition box, was a constant threat to rival defences. His refined technique and ability to finish plays made him one of the tournament’s standout scorers, remembered for his goal in the final that sealed victory for Spain.
Versatile and astute, Cesc Fabregas excelled in his ability to play in different midfield positions. His vision and ability to assist were instrumental in creating goalscoring opportunities for Spain.
