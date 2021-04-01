After passing with a grade in the pursuit of the objectives set for the first phase, the teams from the Real Valladolid quarry are already preparing the second, which Promesas and Atlético Tordesillas start on Saturday visiting Celta B and receiving Mirandés B, respectively, while the youth teams wait to enter the fray in their struggles with the ‘greats ‘. Before the second phase begins, at AS we choose the ideal XI from the first.

Aceves: The Junior Division of Honor conceded 15 goals in 18 games, most of which Aceves defended the goal. He showed solvency and personality, also with the ball at his feet, something necessary in Baptista’s network, in which even the goalkeeper plays a leading role. In the second phase, tougher rivals will be measured, such as Real Madrid or Atlético de Madrid, which will serve to test their real level. It continues to be observed by the Spanish Federation.

Iker: Away from the spotlights of other teammates, Juvenil A has captained, in which he strikes and strikes on the right wing like a dagger. Perhaps it was possible to expect a greater presence of him in the Promesas, with which he debuted last season, although the presence of Sergio López has prevented it. A frequent assistant, he continues to improve in defense, where his speed allows him to be a difficult winger to beat.

Palomeque: One of the main surprises, if not the biggest. He started as the fifth center-back of the Promesas, as a member of a Tordesillas in which he was not expected to be indisputable, and yet he has shown sustained sustained performance that, low through, allowed him to appear in the subsidiary, do well and even be called for the first team. Recently renovated until 2024, it must be one of the leaders of the ‘Torde’ in the second phase.

Towers: It began in the shadow of Rayan and Adrián Gómez and has ended up being one of the most positive news from the Division of Honor. Cut by a pattern similar to that of center-backs like those who play in the first team, he has an exquisite left foot to come out from behind when playing or driving. Imposing on the cut, despite appearing less physical, he is also a great offensive resource: he has scored four goals from set pieces.

Grandson: The only Valladolid player from Promesas has overtaken Vilarrasa on the right. His assignment at Don Benito last season helped him to pick up tables and adapt to a category in which he is performing at a good level, despite the initial doubts he had with him, because in the summer the club considered signing another side. In January he arrived … and Nieto, since he has appeared in the eleven, no one has been able to move him from him.

Oriol Rey: He has taken a step forward in creative facets, after the jump of Kike Pérez to the first team. Tactically smart, he’s always good, even if he doesn’t always shine. This has served him to make his debut with the first squad and to continue leading a midfield that has thrown up some doubts, since neither Moha nor Mikel Carro have managed to establish themselves as a solid Catalan couple.

Maroto: The Division of Honor is too small for him, after being, surely, the most differential player of his subgroup in the first phase. He is the guardian of the protagonist football model that Baptista is looking for, both for his combinative ability and for his arrival on goal, a facet in which he has uncovered this course. Called to be important also against the greats, he has made his debut in Second B and has shone under the magnifying glass of the team’s technicians.

Kuki Zalazar: Surely he lacked a bit of scoring prominence, although his good minutes under the command of Sergio González invite us to be optimistic about his future. This optimism may be tempered by the fact that Promesas have not always played beautifully, although the subsidiary has had its attacking leader in Zalazar, who has scored four goals starting as second striker.

Castri: In the club they are delighted with him, and it is no wonder. It is one of Baraja’s right eyes, who has been under his command since he directed the Cadet, and the man from Palencia is responding with his usual tenacity. Unruly, and not without quality, he has two goals in Second B and stands out with the Juvenile whenever he goes down. He was possibly the most decisive attacker of this part of the season. He entered the previous preselection of the sub’19.

Chuky: Days before the duel that Real Valladolid reissues against Barcelona on Monday was played, a possible interest in him came to the fore. His left foot has given reasons to bet on him, something that the club had previously done by renewing him. A three-quarter footballer with great ability to detect dangerous spaces, he has scored ten goals in the National League and has already started in the Honor Division.

Uche: Average one goal every 113 minutes. If not for the injury that had him stopped for several months, and that stopped him from his magnificent start to the season (in which he scored four goals in three games), he would surely double his current figures. To the five goals he has scored, he adds an offensive leadership that Promesas missed in his absence, despite the presence of Sergio Benito, who equals him in goals … almost with double the number of minutes.

Dock: If we had to select substitutes to accompany the previous eleven, surely the substitute goalkeeper would be Gaizka Campos, with important moments under the goal of the subsidiary, who would be accompanied by Miguel Rubio (central for Promesas), Garri (side of Juvenil B), Adrián Carrión (Juvenil A midfielder), Dalisson (attacker who started at Tordesillas and usually with Baraja), Aníbarro (Juvenil B right winger) or Slavy (head of the Division of Honor who, after his reappearance, has scored four goals in 171 minutes).