May 10, 1987, Napoli champion of the A series. Who would have imagined it? No one. This would be the first shield from Gli Azzurrifrom the hand of Diego Armando Maradona and other tireless workers, and a pivotal moment to start being feared-respected, like never before, in Italian football. Today marks the 35th anniversary of the feat.
Then, We review the eleven starters against Fiorentina, a match that led to the consecration. It is worth remembering it and getting to know the 11 heroes a little more.
He played all 30 matches in the tournament (the only one with perfect attendance), and kept the goal undefeated 14 times. The goalkeeper did not have an outstanding career – he went through Hellas Verona, Sampdoria, among others – but he was key to the Neapolitan achievement.
The central defender arrived at Napoli after a good spell in Sampdoria. He played 29 of 30 games, being the leader and patron of the defense. He impassable the southpaw, he forged the celestial lock. He is remembered for his goal against Juventus, which applied a dose of morale to achieve this feat.
Nobody would have thought that he would be fundamental in the team: he had started on the bench the first date of the contest v. Brescia. Since that day, the left-hander played 25/30 games. Another who is remembered for the goal to the old lady.
He is the second player with the most appearances in Napoli, with 511 games. Legend has it that he handed over the captaincy to Diego Maradona on one simple condition: to be champion of the League. The data: of the five duels that did not add minutes, 2 PP -they only lost three times throughout the competition-, 2 PE and 1 PG. He was the one sent to make a personal mark when it was necessary to cancel a crack.
He appeared suddenly on the seventh day, to face Roma, as a starter. From that moment on, he played all the matches from the beginning. One more: converted vs. Juve.
Fourth player who most times wore the Neapolitan shirt: 396 games for the central defender. He marked Juventus. The videos confirm how painful it was to be marked by this man.
He will be remembered forever for scoring against Fiorentina on the penultimate date: that day they became champions, with a 1-1 draw. that season, the striker converted 7 goals.
He played all 90′ of the 28 games he participated in: he scored 4 goals, all of them when the team exceeded three goals -for example, 3-0- on the scoreboard. He was one of the great workers, accompanying the midfielder in the recovery, for the conquest, and one of the few heroes who later reached a great European: he was transferred to Inter Milan.
Immortalized for scoring against Milan and Juventus -2/5 goals he converted-. The striker had a great ability to read, not at all easy, the movements of the Argentine star: they formed a good partnership.
The team’s top scorer, with 10 annotations, fulfilled what they had asked him to wear the captain’s ribbon: win the shield. He enhanced a sleeping town, he became more than just a player. From Villa Fiorito, Argentina, he came to make the Neapolitans respected. Eternal.
Right midfielder. He arrived from Avellino and exploited the first year in Napoli to crown with the Scudetto. Aggressive, inexhaustible back and forth, he did not have a goal but he did have a lot of marks and sacrifice. Fundamental.
