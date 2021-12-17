Rayados de Monterrey continues to work in the preseason before breaking ranks to spend the holidays next week.
Those led by the coach Javier Aguirre They have already forgotten the bitter drink they experienced in the tournament that ended, where they ended up staying on the road. Now the team is motivated and each of the players knows that their position is not guaranteed.
With the possible new signings that have sounded in recent days, the eleven of the ‘Vasco’ would be left with Esteban Andrada under the three sticks; the Colombian goal will be protected by Jesus gallardo, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas Y Erick Aguirre.
Already in the middle sector of the field, the possible new signing appears Fernando Gorriaránby Santos Laguna. The Uruguayan would be close to being a Rayados player and appears in our ideal eleven; accompanying the Uruguayan are Maxi Meza, Arturo Gonzalez, Carlos Rodriguez already Jonathan Dos Santos, who will no longer be in MLS.
In the upper part the naturalized Mexican attacker could not be absent Rogelio Funes Mori. The striker is the soul and goal of the royal team, and he hopes to continue increasing his scoring streak throughout the history of Rayados de Monterrey.
Esteban Andrada (P);
Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Moreno, César Montes, Sebastián Vegas, Erick Aguirre;
Fernando Gorriarán, Maxi Meza, Arturo González (C), Carlos Rodríguez, Jonathan Dos Santos;
Rogelio Funes Mori.
This is how the ‘Vasco’ Aguirre would send his eleven with the possible new reinforcements that have sounded in recent days. It should be noted that Monterrey will be opening amenities at home against Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.
