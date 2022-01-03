After a good 2021 where they were finally able to consecrate themselves with their ninth Liga MX title, Cruz Azul was restructured for this Clausura 2022, after having had a terrible performance in the last semester.
For this beginning of the year they made many movements, having important losses such as: Josué Reyes, Yoshimar Yotún, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Orbelín Pineda, Walter Montoya, among others and, in turn, had several registrations and there are still some rumors to be confirmed.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The historic and celestial captain will continue under the three sticks of the team, the goalkeeper continues with a good level despite his 40 years of age, so he will continue to have Jury as his alternate.
The Guaraní defender is fixed on the right wing, his quality is unquestionable and he is expected to be at full capacity to continue as a starter.
He is the benchmark of the central defense, the guaraní is quality and claw and there is no doubt that he will continue as a Reynoso holder for this new contest.
The ‘Tasting” will begin his 14th season with the Machine, the 34-year-old youth squad and historic defender will continue as the team’s starter without a doubt
The left back came as a reinforcement to give competition to Adrian Aldrete who has diminished his level due to his injuries, will surely start or insert in the position.
The Argentine attacker could be a reinforcement of the Machine for the Clausura 2022, the xeneize player could contribute to the cement offensive and be a starter before the games of Pineda Y Alvarado.
The youth defensive midfielder arrived to reinforce the sky blue midfield, a national team prospect and will surely have the opportunity to show himself in the first team with chances to start.
‘Charly‘came as the substitute for Luis Romo In the celestial midfield, being a tricolor selected, he surely comes to be a starter and compete with the experienced of Fernandez Y Roof.
Despised by the rojiblanco team, Uriel antuna He seeks to revalue sportingly with the Machine, questioned by his indiscipline with the celestial team, he could once again be the prospective player with a future in the Mexican national team and possibilities of going to Europe.
The Uruguayan attacker is known for Juan Reynoso and he requested it to reinforce his squad, it will very surely be an option to be a starter and its multifunctionality will help to cover many areas of the field when required.
The Mexican youth will have a lot of competition in this new stage, although he left ‘Little head‘, arrived Tabó and they could also arrive Luciano Vietto me Cristian Pavon who can also play as center-forwards. So he would have new companions to enrich his career and demand himself to improve individually.
#Cruz #Azul #rumors #signings #Clausura
Leave a Reply