We are two weeks from the end of 2021 and three weeks from the start of the new Clausura 2022 tournament where Mexican soccer clubs will seek to lift the First Division championship.
As for the Guadalajara Sports Club, it will again be commanded by Marcelo Michel Leaño and a renewal is expected in the club, although so far there have only been two movements that have been the casualties of Jesus Godinez Y Oribe Peralta.
Therefore, in the following list we present you what could be the ideal eleven of the Sacred Herd if the rumors about their signings and losses come true.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
It seems that definitely Gudiño has won the game for being the starting goalkeeper of the Herd, after several years competing with Toño Rodriguez.
The team would look for new blood on the defensive bands and there is talk that if it comes out Alejandro mayorga to the machine, Araujo it would be a replacement to reinforce the right wing and in turn, Carlos Cisneros, Cristian Calderón, Miguel Ponce and Jesús Sanchez, support the position.
It seems that the rojiblanca youth squad has taken over a starting position in the Flock due to his good work in recent months, relegating more experienced players such as Wed Y Briseño to the bench.
Another youth who has earned a starting position is Sepulveda which is already considered by Martino to go occasionally to the Mexican team and it seems that together Olivas will make up the new duo of centrals.
It seems that Chapito Sánchez has been relegated to the bench with Leaño and Cisneros would take over the right wing during his cycle.
The captain and referent of the midfield cannot be absent on the court, Molina continues to be a fundamental piece to forge the new generations as Torres, Flores Y Beltran.
It seems that towers has made a position in the team and would be the main duo along with Molina in the center of the field. Although there are very good alternatives like Fernando Beltran Y Sergio Flores.
Playing as a hitch or as a left or right winger Alvarado could cover several positions and adapt to the needs of the team, in case of reaching the team in exchange for Antuna it would be a very good element to exploit.
The ‘Little bunny‘He should never be absent from the rojiblancas line-ups, he has always proven to be at the level of the team and is one of the players who most feel the colors of the club. In addition, it should mainly cover the possible departure of Uriel Antuna.
After his good performance with Dorados de Sinaloa in Expansion League MX, the player would have a new opportunity in the First Division and in case he ends up leaving Alexis vega he would be the starting attacker or at least he would compete with César Huerta, Ángel Zaldívar Y Ronaldo Cisneros.
Angle He has earned a place in the eleven of the Herd and should be a starter on offense, he is one of the best players on the team today.
#Chivas #rumors #signings #Clausura
Leave a Reply