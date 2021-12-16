We are two weeks from the end of 2021 and three weeks from the start of the new Clausura 2022 tournament where Mexican soccer clubs will try to win the First Division championship.
As for Club América, there have been several rumors about registrations and losses, but so far the only confirmed drop has been that of Nicolas Castillo Y Nicolas Benedetti, in addition, only the discharge so far of Diego Valdes.
However, rumors about possible signings as usual have been many, but really very few could happen, because the reality is that the team is already very complete and it would only be necessary to bring in elements to reinforce the bench and have them compete against the headlines as possibly the arrival of some defender like Unai Bilbao, Israel Reyes, Jonathan dos Santos, Juan Otero or Julian Quinones.
The owner of Coapa and the Mexican team will continue in El Nido so there is no news at the door.
The right-back would continue to be in charge of the right wing, as he and Miguel Layún they can cover it very well.
The youth center-back of the Strip could reinforce the central team and would have direct competition with Emanuel Aguilera Y Sebastian Cáceres by ownership.
The best center of the team and although he has been linked with Tigres, it seems very difficult for the Eagles to let him go.
Given the increased competition on offense, the player could be more considered for his usual position on the right side, which would be very well cared for.
The Guarani containment is the fixed one in the midfield, an immovable since his arrival to the team so his presence could not be absent.
Surely Not here would continue to be one of the headlines in Coapa, his place would only be in danger if Fidalgo take center stage in its sector instead of going as extreme u in case of the arrival of Jonathan dos Santos.
The first reinforcement for El Nido is the Chilean Valdes, one of the best hooks in Mexican soccer and clearly it will be to start, so he increased the competition in the offensive midfield.
The ‘Kid‘He is indisputable in Solari’s team, so in the face of strong competition in the midfield, he could be used as a winger.
The Mexican forward is the stellar in the azulcrema offensive and before the very unlikely arrival of another center forward, he will continue to be the starter and rotate with Martinez Y Vineyards (although there is talk of a possible way out).
Lainez is a lot of trust for Solari and although he lost minutes in the last tournament due to his injury, he will surely continue to be considered despite the refusal of a sector of the fans. And even more so before the departure of Benedetti and the possible games of Suarez, Ibarra Y Cordova.
