This afternoon, Microsoft has made official the announcement of the Xbox wireless headset, with which it intends to get the best out of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with its own official products. The announcement has been made by Microsoft through Xbox Wire, where he has shared several details of these new headphones.

Apparently, Microsoft has had the same success as with its new consoles, since the Xbox wireless headset sold out in a few minutes through the Microsoft Store. These new helmets were only available through the official Microsoft website, and in just a few minutes it no longer gave the option to make the reservation.

The Xbox wireless headset sold out in a few minutes

This new headset seems to be Microsoft’s immediate response to the PlayStation Pulse 3D, Sony’s new headphones for the present generation. To do this, the Redmond company has developed this wireless headset with a USB-C charging cable, with support for bluetooth 4.2 and SBC codec.

Regarding the speakers of this new device, they have a size of 40 mm, an impedance of 32 ohm and a response that goes from 20Hz to 20 kHz. In addition, to enhance the audio experience, they will have full support for surround sound technologies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox one.

