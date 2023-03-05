According to some recent images leaked on the net, it seems that Microsoft after the Xbox Series X themed fridge is ready to launch the toaster inspired by the shapes of Xbox Series S.

The appliance, if the leak turns out to be authenticshould have a large circular “air intake”, identical to that of the Microsoft-branded console.

According to the French site Xbox Squadthis Series S themed appliance should be out within this year and will be sold at the price of sixty euros. The units, according to what is reported on the site, they will be limited.

The grille pain #XboxSeriesS semble avoir éveillé votre curiosité! 👀 Avec @GyoJvfrnous souhaiterions être les premiers à vous le proposer ! Details :

✅ Sortie 2023

✅ Limited stock

✅ 60€ + Livraison Pre-command form for registration: https://t.co/JnySjVwcLs pic.twitter.com/7Jfle41iEa — ⭐ XboxSquad (@XboxSquadFr) March 4, 2023

The Series S toaster should be part of one new wave of licensed Xbox itemsincluding RGB mouse pads and pen holders.

The recent Microsoft experiment on the subject, created in collaboration with Ukonic, was the aforementioned mini fridge inspired by the shapes of Series X. This appliance includes a USB port to charge devices and comes with un DC power adapter so that it can also work on the go.

As for the Series S themed toaster, there are still no official statements from Microsoft on the matter. Therefore, until the arrival of official news about it, we invite you to take what you have read so far with a grain of salt.