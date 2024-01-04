The Xbox Series S-shaped toaster is a reality, at least in the States. Images of the Xbox Series S toaster first appeared on some French sites almost a year ago, but now Walmart has started selling it for $39.99. The toaster has the same design as the Xbox Series S, with its distinctive black ventilation grille, but it also has a number of extra features. There are six browning levels, a removable crumb tray, an LED countdown timer and a defrost button. But the real gem is obviously the possibility of imprinting the Xbox logo on the bread. This isn't the first toaster designed for gamers, though. Bungie released a Destiny-themed toaster a few years ago, featuring a feature to imprint Destiny's Tricornio logo on toast. The Xbox Series S toaster joins the Xbox Series