The console Xbox S-series It has become an interesting alternative for people who want to play the best Series S hits at a price practically reduced by half. And since the holiday season is very close, Microsoft has decided to put the price of the device at $250 USDthat means that a discount of $50 USD totals.

It is worth mentioning that retail stores also had their respective discounts, so these $250 USD were slightly reduced, specifically 10% of the total. Of course, when the season of discounts for the black fridayIt is evident that the console will return to cost what it was before, after everything is just something that did not stay.

The advantages of xbox series s They are quite notorious, since it has a considerable internal hard drive, to which is added that it does not take up much space compared to other devices. To this is added that the first month of Game Pass for new users will cost $1 USD, with a whole catalog to explore that includes all the exclusives of Microsoft.

Of course, there are details such as the absence of a tray to read the discs, so lovers of the physical format will have to go for the most expensive version if they want to go classic. Nor does it reach 4K resolution, but if you have a 1080 television, you must be sure that all games will run in that desired quality.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly Xbox Series S could become the Christmas console, especially in a more childish environment, since young people will want to have it because it runs titles like Fortnite, Fall Guys and more free to play.