Through his account exclusive projects announced for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo.
However, some must be done clarifications. First of all, Shinobi602 includes a bit of everything, even projects that seem very distant such as TES 6, Marvel’s Wolverine and Metroid Prime 4. It then includes not only the internal productions of the three big publishers, but also those projects created by third parties and which they could turn out to be time exclusives. Furthermore, as regards Nintendo – the least well-stocked at the moment – we must consider that it is increasingly approaching the change of generation, which could bring with it many new announcements.
The games featured in the image
That said, let’s see in a quick list what the games of the three big console manufacturers are, starting with Microsoft:
- Avowed
- Everwild
- STALKER 2
- ARA History Untold
- Fable
- South of Midnight
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 20024
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Indiana Jones
- Senua’s Saga Hellblade II
- The Elder Scrolls VI
- Routine
- Towerborne
- Perfect Dark
- ARK
- Clockwork Revolution
- State of Decay 3
- 33 Immortals
- Contraband
- Replaced
Moving on to Sony instead PlayStation:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Little Devil Inside
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake
- SCHiM
- Rise of the Ronin
- I agree
- Pacific Drive
- Helldivers II
- Farigame$
- Death Stranding 2
- Phantom Blade 0
- Stellar Blade
- Foamstars
- Silent Hill 2
- Sword of the Sea
Finally, regarding Nintendo:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Metroid Prime 4
- Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door
- Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince
- Princess Peach Showtime!
- Professor Layton and the New World for Steam
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
- Mario vs Donket Kong
- Another Code Recollection
- WarioWare Move it!
