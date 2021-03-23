Outriders recently starred in fantastic news by announcing that it would be released directly through Xbox Game Pass in the Xbox family of consoles. Now its developers have spoken with GamingBolt about everything that has surrounded the project throughout the creation process and the difficulties they have had to face. In that sense, the people of People Can Fly (a Polish studio also responsible for Bulletstorm or Gears of War: Judgment) have explained that the Xbox One version of Outriders “won’t have problems like Cyberpunk 2077 had”, remembering the also Polish CD Projekt RED.

When asked if Outriders had to go through a process similar to Cyberpunk 2077, game director Bartek Kmita had this to say: “I don’t know exactly what challenges they have had with their game. We have seen the results and they are not what we expected, but we don’t know exactly how things turned out. Hard to say, that’s the first thing. Second, of course, we have our own problems that we have to overcome. And regarding how the game plays on consoles right now, I don’t think we have similar challenges to overcome ”, Kmita began by saying.

Outriders is not a game as a service

The director of Outriders has concluded his explanation as follows: “The game simply works on consoles. In the previous generation, in the current one: we are covered. So yeah, I don’t expect us to have similar problems to those who have had other developers”. To be fair, it is not People Can Fly who has remembered CD Projekt RED, but the question from the medium mentioned those responsible for Cyberpunk 2077. Be that as it may, the director of Outriders seems very confident regarding the state of his video game , that the next will come April 1st and it will do so directly through Xbox Game Pass.