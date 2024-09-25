As you may have guessed, the Xbox Game Pass app will consequently become redundant and basically superfluous, so much so that the Redmond company has explained that it will not be supported with new updates and will be removed from the iOS and Android stores starting next November.

Microsoft has announced a new update for the Xbox mobile app That will add Xbox Game Pass app features so that all the services of the green cross ecosystem are available in a single application .

All Xbox services and features in one app

The Xbox app update is coming to those enrolled in the company’s beta testing program this week, with the global launch coming soon. “Soon”. Microsoft assures that all the features of the Xbox Game Pass app will be integrated, including the ability to browse the catalog, launch cloud games and manage your subscription.

All the features the Xbox app will have after the next update

“Starting this week, we’re optimizing the mobile app experience by moving features from the separate Xbox Game Pass app to the Xbox app. These updates will be available to Xbox beta members on mobile and will be coming to everyone soon. As part of these changes, starting in November, we will no longer support new downloads of the Xbox Game Pass app,” reads the statement posted on Xbox Wire.

“Key features, like the ability to browse Game Pass and manage your membership, are now all in one place with the Xbox app on mobile. You can browse the entire Game Pass catalog to find your favorite games and stay up to date with alerts for new games coming to the service. If you’re a Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll also be able to view and claim your benefits. Game Pass Ultimate members can also stream select games through Xbox Cloud Gaming on their iOS or Android devices using a supported browser at xbox.com/play.”

The move certainly makes sense and should benefit both sides. For Microsoft, it means having to manage just one application instead of two, with all the benefits of support with updates and management, while users will no longer need to download and install two separate apps to access all the features of Xbox.