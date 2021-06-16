VGC sources claim that Rare’s game has been absent at E3 2021 for this reason.

Everwild is one of many exclusive games that Xbox has Developing. And it’s one that gamers would expect more signs of life from, given that it was originally announced in 2019, and for Xbox One at the time. However, Rare’s next adventure has been completely absent from the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021. According to VGC, based on to their sources, this is because Everwild would have restarted its development completely, and it wouldn’t be ready to show itself.

Specifically, the aforementioned medium states that Everwild’s development was restarted after the departure of its creative director at the end of 2020. At that time, Simon Woodrofe did not make public the reasons of its exit, so it is speculated that it is related to this reboot. Likewise, VGC sources state that the game would be in a very early state yet: “It could be a while until the fans receive some important update on the title, and even more so that it is published”, they assure.

Woodroffe’s departure marked a complete change in the direction and design of the game, as well as in the management of the project. In fact, Rare hopes Everwild is ready. by 2024, being optimistic, these sources state. And the study has designated Gregg mayles – veteran designer of Donkey Kong Country, Banjo-Kazooie and Sea of ​​Thieves, among others – as the person in charge of leading its reboot. The arrival of this veteran to the project has been confirmed by executive producer of Rare, Louise O’Connor, speaking to VGC.

The team continues to work to fulfill our visionLouise O’Connor, Rare“Gregg Mayles joined late last year as creative director, and the team is stronger than ever […] The team continues to work hard to fulfill our vision, and bring the magic of nature to life in Everwild for all players around the world. “In contrast, VGC sources claim that the alleged reboot is precisely due to the Everwild team would not have been able to define a clear vision for the title “beyond his flashy artistic style and music”.

Rare will be present at the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended on Thursday, an event that will focus on the talks with developers, and the study is unlikely to comment on the VGC article. Even so, we will be attentive to what the study comments on its projects in development. While Everwild was not present at E3 2021, Rare did make an appearance by introducing the free crossover between Sea of ​​Thieves and Pirates of the Caribbean.

