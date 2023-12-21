The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, both in the Core version and in the version complete with accessories. The reported discount is 24% for the complete model and 32% for the Core model. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it is €129.99 for the Core and €179 for the full version. The current price is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller is an improved version of the basic Xbox controller. It is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10, Android and iOS. The core version only includes the controller, while the full version also includes the following products: